Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Zach Vaughan - Investor Relations

Phil Lancaster - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Layton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Jayne - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Mammoth Energy Services First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Zach Vaughan. Thank you. You may begin.

Zach Vaughan

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Mammoth Energy conference call to review 2025 first quarter results. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through the audio link on the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of www.mammothenergy.com. Information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 7, 2025.

Please be advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of any subsequent date. I would also like to remind you that the statements made in today's discussion that are not historical facts, including statements of expectations or future events or future financial performance are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

We will be making forward-looking statements as part of today's call that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the earnings press release that was issued today for our disclosure on forward-looking statements. These factors and other risks and uncertainties are described in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management may also refer to non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and its reconciliation to