RB Global, Inc. (RBA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sameer Rathod - Vice President, Investor Relations & Market Intelligence

Jim Kessler - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Guerin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Krista Friesen - CIBC

Michael Feniger - Bank of America

Craig Kennison - Baird

Maxim Sytchev - NBF

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the RB Global First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Sameer Rathod. Please go ahead, sir.

Sameer Rathod

Hello, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter results. Jim Kessler, our Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Guerin, our Chief Financial Officer, are with me on the call today.

The following discussion will include forward-looking statements, including projections of future earnings, business and market trends. These statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and periodic SEC reports.

On this call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For the identification of non-GAAP financial measures, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the applicable reconciliation of the two, see our earnings release and periodic SEC reports.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Jim Kessler. Jim?

Jim Kessler

Thanks, Sameer, and good afternoon to everyone joining the call. I want to recognize our teammates' dedication to our partners and customers, particularly in this rapidly evolving macroeconomic environment. The recently announced tariffs have introduced a new level of uncertainty. And we are actively monitoring the impact to help our partners navigate their environment and make the best business decisions. As always, we have not changed our approach and are focused on