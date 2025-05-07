Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mei Ni Chu - Head, IR

Heather Lavallee - CEO

Michael Katz - EVP and CFO

Jay Kaduson - CEO, Workplace Solutions

Matt Toms - CEO, Voya Investment Management

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Krueger - KBW

Tom Gallagher - Evercore ISI

Joel Hurwitz - Dowling & Partners

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Wes Carmichael - Autonomous Research

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Suneet Kamath - Jefferies

Alex Scott - Barclays

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Voya Financial's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mei Ni Chu, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mei Ni Chu

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Voya Financial's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. As a reminder, materials for today's call are available on our website at investors.voya.com. We will begin with prepared remarks by Heather Lavallee, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Katz, our Chief Financial Officer. Following the prepared remarks, we will take your questions. I'm also joined on this call by the heads of our businesses, specifically Jay Kaduson, CEO of Workplace Solutions; and Matt Toms, CEO of Investment Management.

Turning to our earnings presentation materials that are available on our website. On Slide 2, some of the comments made during today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements and refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of federal securities law. GAAP reconciliations are available in our press release and financial supplement found on our Investor Relations' website.