Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Robert Wright - SVP & Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Avigal Soreq - President and Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Israel - Executive Vice President, Operations
Mark Hobbs - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Mohit Bhardwaj - Senior Vice President, Strategy & Growth
Conference Call Participants
Alexa Patrick - Goldman Sachs
Matthew Blair - TPH
Manav Gupta - UBS
Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research
Joe Lack - Morgan Stanley
Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler
Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Jale and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Delek US First Quarter Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].
I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Wright, Senior VP of the U.S. branch. You may begin.
Robert Wright
Good morning and welcome to the Delek US first quarter earnings conference call. Participants joining me on today's call will include Avigal Soreq, President and CEO; Joseph Israel, EVP operations and Mark Hobbs EVP and Chief Financial Officer.
Today's presentation material can be found on the investor relations section of the Delek US website. Slide two contains our safe harbor statement regarding forward looking comments. Any forward looking information shared during today's call involved risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as well as within our SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements.
I will now turn the
- Read more current DK analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts