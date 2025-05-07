Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Erin Drabek - Director of Investor Relations

Antonio Carrillo - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gail Peck - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julio Romero - Sidoti & Company.

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital Markets

Ian Safino - Oppenheimer

Trey Grooms - Stephens

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Arcosa Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nikki and I will be your conference call coordinator today. As a reminder today's call is being recorded.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to your host Erin Drabek, Vice President of Investor Relations for Arcosa. Ms. Drabek you may begin.

Erin Drabek

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining Arcosa's first quarter 2025 earnings call. With me today are Antonio Carrillo, President and CEO and Gail Peck, CFO. A question-and-answer session will follow their prepared remarks. A copy of the press release issued yesterday and the slide presentation for this morning's call are posted on our investor relations website ir.arcosa.com.

A replay of today's call will be available for the next two weeks. Instructions for accessing the replay number are included in the press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year on our website under the news and events tab. Today's comments and presentation slides contain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measure are included in the appendix of the slide presentation. In addition today's conference call contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that