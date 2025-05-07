Economic Uncertainty And Stagflation Risks Higher, According To Fed

May 07, 2025 7:00 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI, , ,
Jeremy LaKosh
5.46K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve maintained rates but expressed concerns about rising economic uncertainty, higher unemployment, and inflation risks.
  • Current unemployment and inflation levels are near targets, but the Fed expects unemployment to rise and inflation to remain slightly above target.
  • Market projections indicate a potential 100 basis points drop in the Fed funds rate over the next year, diverging from the Fed's projections.
  • Investors should monitor jobless claims, CPI, and PCE data closely, as the Fed's cautious stance is appropriate until more economic clarity emerges.
Businessman Looking Up At a Chart That Indicates Stagflation

DNY59

Introduction

Earlier today, the Federal Reserve issued a statement where it kept the target of the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent. While nobody was surprised by the Fed staying put on rates, the markets got a little jittery, with

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh
5.46K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News