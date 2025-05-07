This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Baillie Gifford’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/07/2025. Please visit
Tracking Baillie Gifford's 13F Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
Summary
- Baillie Gifford's 13F portfolio value decreased from ~$130B to ~$115B, with top holdings including MercadoLibre, Amazon, Spotify, Shopify, and Sea Limited.
- Significant stake increases were made in PDD Holdings, NU Holdings, AppLovin, and DataDog, while stakes in MercadoLibre, Amazon, Spotify, and Tesla were reduced.
- The portfolio is diversified with around 300 13F securities.
- Notable small positions with sizable ownership stakes include AbCellera Biologics, American Superconductor, Appian Corporation, Aurora Innovation, and Cellectis.
