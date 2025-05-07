As I’ve covered in the past, I see ageas SA/NV (OTCPK:AGESF) as an interesting income play in the European insurance sector. The company offers a high-dividend yield that seems to be sustainable over the long term. On
ageas Continues To Offer An Attractive Combination Of Income And Value
Summary
- ageas SA/NV offers a high-dividend yield of 6.3%, supported by strong financial performance and sustainable growth, making it an attractive income play in the European insurance sector.
- The company reported a 45% total return over the past year, driven by positive operating momentum and growth in both life and non-life insurance segments.
- Ageas' reinsurance segment, particularly in external risk, shows promising growth potential, contributing to the company's profitability and diversification strategy.
- Trading at 1.3x book value, AGESF stock is undervalued compared to peers, suggesting potential for further re-rating given its strong profitability and growth prospects.
