Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Ryan Asay - Senior Vice President-Corporate Affairs
Mark Goldsmith - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Steve Kelsey - President-Research and Development
Wei Lin - Chief Medical Officer
Jack Anders - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim
Marc Frahm - TD Cowen
Eric Joseph - J.P. Morgan
Jonathan Chang - Leerink Partners
Kelly Shi - Jefferies
Ellie Merle - UBS
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Revolution Medicines Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ryan Asay, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.
Ryan Asay
Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Mark Goldsmith, Revolution Medicines' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Steve Kelsey, our President of Research and Development; and Dr. Wei Lin, our Chief Medical Officer; and Jack Anders, our Chief Financial Officer.
I would like to inform you that certain statements we make during this call will be forward-looking. Because such statements deal with future events and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties and please review our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
This afternoon, we released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and recent corporate updates. The press release is available on the Investors section of our website at revmed.com. Along with an updated investor presentation, which we
