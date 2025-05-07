Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jerrell Shelton - CEO

Robert Stefanovich - CFO

Mark Sawicki - Chief Scientific Officer

Thomas Heinzen - VP IR and Corporate Development

Todd Fromer - IR, KCSA Strategic Communications

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Crews - UBS

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital

David Larsen - BTIG

Subbu Nambi - Guggenheim Securities

Matt Stanton - Jefferies

Anna Snopkowski - KeyBanc

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cryoport's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All participants will start in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Todd Fromer from KCSA Strategic Communications. Please go ahead, sir.

Todd Fromer

Thank you. Before we begin today, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address our operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate occurring in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and not on information currently available to our management team. Our management team believes that, these forward-looking statements are reasonable as when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made.

We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and developments to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those describing