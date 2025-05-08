I have been an investor in the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) for almost a year now, and I was the first Seeking Alpha analyst to cover the fund back in February 2024
BOXX: Tax Avoidance At Its Best, A Happy Holder's Story, Reiterate Buy
Summary
- I reiterate a buy rating on BOXX due to its steady performance amid market volatility and tax efficiency for high-income investors.
- BOXX closely tracks the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and slightly outperforms it on a total return basis.
- BOXX's assets under management have surged from $1 billion to $6.1 billion, with low annual expense ratios and increasing trading volume.
- BOXX uses box spreads to mimic short-term Treasury returns without taxable distributions, making it ideal for high-income taxpayers facing NIIT.
