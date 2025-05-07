Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Dischner - Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications

William Peters - Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President of Finance

Tony Marrs - Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs & Clinical Operations

Conference Call Participants

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Cerena Chen - Wells Fargo

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Ekaterina Knyazkova - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Amphastar Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

Please note that, certain statements made during this call regarding matters that are not historical facts including but not limited to, management's outlook or predictions for future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements are based solely on information that is now available to us. We encourage you to review the section entitled forward-looking statements in the press release issued today and the presentation on the company's website. Also, please refer to our SEC filings which can be found on our website and the SEC's website for a discussion of numerous factors that may impact our future performance.

We will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures. Important information on our use of these measures and reconciliation to U.S. GAAP may be found in our earnings release. Please note, this conference call is being recorded.

Our speakers today are Mr. Bill Peters, CFO; Mr. Dan Dischner, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications; and Mr. Tony Marrs, Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Operations.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Dan Dischner, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. Dan, you may begin.

Dan Dischner

Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon. Before we begin our Q1 earnings