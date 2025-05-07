Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nick Kormeluk - Head, Investor Relations

Michael Barrett - Chief Executive Officer

David Day - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallam

Shyam Patil - Susquehanna

Daniel Kurnos - The Benchmark Company.

Robert Coolbrith - Evercore ISI

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street

Shweta Khajuria - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Magnite Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nick Kormeluk in Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nick Kormeluk

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Magnite's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Joining me on the call today are Michael Barrett, CEO; and David Day, our CFO.

I would like to point out that we have posted financial highlight slides on our Investor Relations website to accompany today's presentation.

Before we get started, I'll remind you that our prepared remarks and answers to questions will include information that might be considered to be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements concerning anticipated financial performance and strategic objectives, including the potential impacts of macroeconomic factors on our business.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance that reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates and subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements.

A discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions is set