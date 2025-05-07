Digi International Inc. (DGII) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Loch - CFO

Ron Konezny - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tommy Moll - Stephens Inc.

Scott Searle - Roth Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Digi International, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Loch. Please go ahead.

Jamie Loch

Thank you. Good day, everyone. It's great to talk to you again, and thanks for joining us today to discuss the earnings results of Digi International.

Joining me on today's call is Ron Konezny, our President and CEO. We issued our earnings release after the market closed today. You may obtain a copy of the press release through the financial releases section of our investor relations website at digi.com.

This afternoon, Ron will provide a comment on our performance, and then we'll take your questions. Some of the statements that we make during this call are considered forward-looking and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our expectations about future operating and financial performance and speak only as of today's date.

We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise these forward-looking statements. While we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we give no assurance such expectations will be met or that any of our forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. For additional information, please refer to the forward-looking statements section in our earnings release today and the risk factor section of our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent reports on file with the SEC.