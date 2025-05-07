LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jon Perachio - VP, IR

John Sabino - CEO

John Collins - CFO and COO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan McDonald - Needham & Company

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to LivePerson's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jamie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, the management team from LivePerson will conduct a question and answer session, and the conference participants will be given instructions at that time.

To give everyone the opportunity to participate, please limit yourselves to one question and one follow-up. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Mr. Jon Perachio, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Jon Perachio

Thank you, Jamie. Joining me on today's call is John Sabino, CEO, and John Collins, CFO and COO. Please note that during today's call, we'll make forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, and other statements about future results. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions as of today, May 7th, 2025, and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including those described in today's earnings press release and the comments made during the conference call, as well as in any 10-Ks, 10-Qs, and other reports we file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to outdate any forward-looking statements. Also during this call, we'll discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP is included in today's earnings press release. Both the press release and the supplemental slides, which