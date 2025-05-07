AppLovin Corporation (APP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Hsiao - Head, Investor Relations

Adam Foroughi - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chairperson

Matt Stumpf - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Bazinet - Citi

Matthew Cost - Morgan Stanley

Omar Dessouky - Bank of America

Chris Kuntarich - UBS

James Heaney - Jefferies

Ralph Schackart - William Blair

Matthew Thornton - FBN Securities

Clark Lampen - BTIG

Alec Brondolo - Wells Fargo

Jim Callahan - Piper Sandler

Martin Yang - Oppenheimer & Co

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Rob Sanderson - Loop Capital

David Hsiao

Welcome to AppLovin's Earnings Call for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2025. I'm David Hsiao, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today to discuss our results are Adam Foroughi, our Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson; and Matt Stumpf, our CFO.

Please note our SEC filings to date as well as our financial update and press release discussing our first quarter performance are available at investors.applovin.com.

During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the future development and reach of our platform, our expected growth opportunities, the result and timing of our proposed sale of our games business, the efficiency of our operations, the expected future financial performance of the company, and other future events. These statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs, and we assume no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Our actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. We encourage you to review the risk factors in our most recently filed Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Additional information may also be found in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, which will be filed