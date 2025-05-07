IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Jessica Hocken Allen - Investor Relations
Jordan Shapiro - President and General Manager of Quantum Networking
Peter Chapman - Executive Chairman
Niccolo de Masi - Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Kramer - Chief Financial Officer
Dean Kassmann - Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology
Conference Call Participants
David Williams - Benchmark
Shadi Mitwalli - Needham
Tyler Anderson - Craig-Hallum Capital
Alex Platt - D.A. Davidson
Operator
I would now like to turn the conference over to our host today, Jessica Hocken Allen. Ma'am, please go ahead.
Jessica Hocken Allen
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to IonQ's first quarter 2025 earnings call. My name is Jessica Hocken Allen, and I am a member of the Investor Relations team here at IonQ. I'm pleased to be joined on today's call by Niccolo de Masi, IonQ's Chief Executive Officer; Peter Chapman, our Executive Chairman; Thomas Kramer, our Chief Financial Officer; Jordan Shapiro, our President and General Manager of Quantum Networking; and Dean Kassmann, our Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology.
By now, everyone should have access to the company's first quarter 2025 earnings press release issued this afternoon, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.ionq.com.
Please note that on today's call, management will refer to the adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. While the company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information for investors, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. You are directed to our press release for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA
