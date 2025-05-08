When we buy stocks, we always need to remember that we are looking for the exception to the rule. The "rule" is that the stock market is mostly correct, most of the time. It stands to reason that, as famed investor and
British American Tobacco: Management, Business, And Valuations Show It's Time To Move On
Summary
- I reviewed British American Tobacco in November 2024 and recommended a Hold for long-term investors due to concerns about uneven growth and attrition of combustibles.
- Revenue has fallen from 2023 to 2024, while costs have increased.
- Management's use of cash for debt repayment, buybacks, and dividend increases appears sound, despite the decline in EBIT.
- With management somewhat discredited by their unmet forecasts, new category product revenue now under 10% and valuations corrected, there is no further outsized opportunity.
