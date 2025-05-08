ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Al Kildani - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications

Catherine Owen Adams - CEO

Tom Garner - COO

Elizabeth Thompson - EVP and Head of R&D

Mark Schneyer - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ritu Baral - TD Cowen

Tessa Romero - JPMorgan

Ash Verma - UBS

Elaine Kim - Canter

Basma Radwan - Leerink Partners

David Huang - Deutsche Bank

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim

Joel Beatty - Baird

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord Genuity

Malcolm Hoffman - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Conference Call. My name is Lauren Cannon, and I'll be your coordinator for today. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Al Kildani, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at ACADIA. Please proceed.

Al Kildani

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss ACADIA's first quarter 2025 financial results. Joining me on the call today from ACADIA are Catherine Owen-Adams, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide some opening remarks, followed by Tom Garner, our Chief Commercial Officer, who will discuss our strong commercial brand debut in New Plaza. Also joining us today is Elizabeth Thompson, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development, who will provide an update on our pipeline programs, and Mark Schneyer, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review the financial highlights. Catherine will then provide some closing thoughts before we open up the call for your questions.

We are using supplemental slides which are