Carvana Co. (CVNA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Meg Kehan - Investor Relations

Ernie Garcia - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Jenkins - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ron Josey - Citi

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan

Chris Bottiglieri - BNP Paribas

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Michael Montani - Evercore ISI

Jeff Lick - Stephens Inc

Daniela Haigian - Morgan Stanley

Marvin Fong - BTIG

Alex Potter - Piper Sandler

Michael McGovern - Bank of America

John Colantuoni - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Carvana's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Meg Kehan, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Meg Kehan

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on Carvana's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Please note that this call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at investors.carvana.com.

The first quarter shareholder letter is also posted on the IR website. Additionally, we posted a set of supplemental financial tables for Q1, which can be found in the Events & Presentations page of our IR website.

Joining me on the call today are Ernie Garcia, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that the following discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, Carvana's market opportunities and future financial results that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed here.

A detailed discussion of the material factors that cause