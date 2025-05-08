Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Corporate Participants
Shay Caplice - Director of Communications
Ben Kovler - Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Georgiadis - President
Matt Faulkner - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners
Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity
Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Green Thumb Industries First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.
[Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to Shay Caplice, Director of Communications for Green Thumb. Please go ahead.
Shay Caplice
Thank you, Betsy. Good afternoon and welcome to Green Thumb's first quarter 2025 earnings call. I'm here today with Founder and CEO Ben Kovler, President Anthony Georgiadis, and Chief Financial Officer Matt Faulkner.
Today's discussions and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the earnings press release issued today along with the reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators, including our most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K. This report, along with today's earnings release, can be found under the Investors section of our website.
Green Thumb assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this call. Throughout the discussion, Green Thumb will refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in our earnings press release and SEC and SEDAR+ filings.
Please note that all financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless
- Read more current GTBIF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts