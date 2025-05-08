California Resources Corporation (CRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joanna Park - VP, IR & Treasurer

Francisco Leon - CEO, President & Director

Clio Crespy - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Josh Silverstein - RBC Capital Markets

Kale Akamine - Bank of America

Nate Pendleton - Texas Capital

Betty Jiang - Barclays

Leo Mariani - ROTH

Phillips Johnston - Capital One

Nitin Kumar - Mizuho

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers Investment

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the California Resources Corporation First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joanna Park, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Joanna Park

Good morning, and welcome to California Resources Corporation's First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Following our prepared remarks, members of our leadership team will be available for questions. By now, I hope you have had a chance to review our earnings release and supplemental slides. We have also provided information reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures on our website and in our earnings release.

Today, we will be making some forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Actual results may differ due to factors described in our earnings release and in our periodic SEC filings. As a reminder, please limit your questions today to one primary and one follow-up as this allows us to get more of your questions today.

And now I will turn the call over to Francisco.

Francisco Leon

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our call and for your interest in our