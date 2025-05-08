The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:45 PM ET
Company Participants
Elizabeth Bouquard - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Carla Vernon - Chief Executive Officer
Dave Loretta - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners
Anna Glaessgen - B. Riley Securities
Andrea Lisher - JPMorgan
Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group
Owen Richard - Northland Capital Markets
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to The Honest Company’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference call over to Ms. Elizabeth Bouquard, Senior Director, Investor Relations at The Honest Company. Please go ahead.
Elizabeth Bouquard
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2025 conference call. Joining me today are Carla Vernon, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Loretta, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we start, I would like to remind you that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and other matters referenced in our earnings release issued today.
These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our earnings release issued today, as well as our SEC filings for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results.
Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision
- Read more current HNST analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts