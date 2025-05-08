Shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) have been an excellent performer over the past year, gaining 35%. I view ATO as one of the safest, highest-quality stocks I follow, given its highly regulated utility business model. This leaves it with very little
Atmos Energy Delivers More Solid Results In Q2
Summary
- Atmos Energy has gained 35% over the past year, driven by its highly regulated utility model, making it a safe investment amid economic uncertainty.
- The company’s strong financials, including a 6% EPS increase and robust capital spending, support its growth, though shares are now expensive.
- ATO's reliance on equity issuance for funding benefits from higher share prices, reducing dilution and enhancing capital expenditure accretion.
- Despite its high valuation, ATO's predictable cash flows and 7% long-term growth potential justify holding shares, with a buy recommendation at $150 and sell at $175.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.