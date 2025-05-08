Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nick Zangari - SVP, IR

Matt Wilson - CEO, President & Director

Oliver Chow - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Barry Jonas - Truist

Matt Ryan - Barrenjoey

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Andre Fromyhr - UBS

David Katz - Jefferies

Rohan Gallagher - Jarden

Jeff Stantial - Stifel

Rohan Sundram - MST

Adrian Lemme - Citigroup

Justin Barratt - CLSA

Paul Mason - Evans & Partners

Operator

Welcome to the Light & Wonder 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Nick Zangari, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Nick Zangari

Thank you, Operator, and welcome everyone to our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. With me today are Matt Wilson, our President and CEO and Oliver Chow, our CFO. During today’s call, we will discuss our first quarter results and operating performance followed by a question and answer session. Today’s call will contain forward looking statements that may involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed during the call. For information regarding these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our earnings materials relating to this call posted on our website and our filings with the SEC.

We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. A description of each non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in our earnings release and earnings presentation located in the Investors section of our website.

With that, I will now turn