Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Milotich - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

Stacey Finerman - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Chiodo - UBS

Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Craig Maurer - FT Partners

Casey Chan - Bank of America

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Andrew Bauch - Wells Fargo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Marqeta, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stacey Finerman, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Stacey Finerman

Thanks, operator. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's call may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our Investor Relations website, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, and our subsequent periodic filings with the SEC.

Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements we make here today. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this call, and the company does not assume any obligation or intent to update them, except as required by law.

In addition, today's call includes non-GAAP financial measures. These measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's earnings press release or earnings release supplemental materials, which are available on our Investor Relations website.