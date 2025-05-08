Coca-Cola Europacific Partners: A Defensive Pick

Caffital Research
1.52K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Coca-Cola Europacific Partners provides stable free cash flow through the company's globally diversified market presence.
  • Q1 sales were soft, but the weakness reflected multiple transitory factors such as fewer selling days, Easter's timing, currency swings, and Capri Sun delisting.
  • I estimate CCEP to have a fair value of $124.5 based on the company's defensive cash flow yield.

Coca Colan mainosnäyttö Euroopassa

georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Based in the UK, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) operates as a Coca-Cola bottler. Essentially, the company bottles, distributes and sells The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) drink brands, purchasing concentrates, syrups and other

This article was written by

Caffital Research
1.52K Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News