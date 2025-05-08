RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Oliver Moravcevic - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ron Kurtz - President & Chief Executive Officer

Shelley Thunen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Xuyang Li - Jefferies

Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley

Steve Lichtman - Oppenheimer

David Saxon - Needham & Company

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Craig Bijou - Bank of America

Tom Stephan - Stifel

Operator

Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the RxSight First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Oliver Moravcevic, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Oliver Moravcevic

Thank you, operator. Presenting today are RxSight President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ron Kurtz; and Chief Financial Officer, Shelley Thunen. Earlier today, RxSight released its financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2025, and reiterate its full year guidance. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments and responses to questions during today's call reflect management's views as of today, May7, 2025, and will include forward-looking and opinion statements, including predictions, estimates, plans, expectations and other information.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our press release issued yesterday and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC.

Our SEC filings can be found on our website