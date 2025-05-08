Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Ryan Crawford - Financial Planning & Analysis and IR Manager

Jesse Gary - President and CEO

Peter Trpkovski - EVP and CFO

Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets

Nick Giles - B. Riley Securities

John Tumazos - Very Independent Research

At this time, I would like to pass the call over to our host, Ryan Crawford, Investor Relations. Ryan, you may proceed.

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call. I'm joined here today by Jesse Gary, Century's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Peter Trpkovski, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer. After our prepared comments, we will take your questions.

As a reminder, today's presentation is available on our website at www.centuryaluminum.com . We use our website as a means of disclosing material information about the company and for complying with Regulation FD.

And with that, I'll hand the call to Jesse.

Thanks, Ryan and thanks to everyone for joining. Just before we dive into the results today, I'd like to congratulate Peter Trpkovski on his recent promotion to CFO. Many of you have gotten to know Pete over his last 12 years at Century. He has extensive knowledge of the company's operations and a