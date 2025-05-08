Symbotic, Inc. (SYM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Symbotic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Charlie Anderson - Vice President, Investor Relations
Rick Cohen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Carol Hibbard - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Andy Kaplowitz - Citi
Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank
James Ricchiuti - Needham & Company
Matt Somerville - D.A. Davidson
Joe Giordano - TD Cowen
Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs
Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer & Company
Guy Hardwick - Freedom Capital Markets
Derek Soderberg - Cantor Fitzgerald
Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Greg Palm - Craig Hallum Capital Group
Robert Mason - Baird
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Symbotic Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Charlie Anderson, Symbotic Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Charlie Anderson
Thank you. Welcome to Symbotic Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Webcast. I'm Charlie Anderson, Symbotic's Vice President of Investor Relations. Some of the statements that we make today regarding our business operations and financial performance may be considered forward-looking. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.
Actual results can differ materially. Please refer to our Form 10-K, including the risk factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. In addition, during this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's earnings press release, which is distributed and available to the
- Read more current SYM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts