XPO: Top Line Slips, Bottom Lines Expand In Latest Earnings Report

May 08, 2025 1:04 AM ETXPO, Inc. (XPO) StockXPO
Robert F. Abbott
1.28K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • XPO, Inc. continues to grow its bottom lines through price increases and cost reductions, despite a challenging economic environment and industry-wide tariff concerns.
  • The company specializes in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments, boasting a significant presence in North America and Europe, with high returns on invested capital.
  • XPO's Q1 2025 results showed declining revenue but rising net income and EPS, indicating improved productivity and effective cost management.
  • Due to economic uncertainties, particularly tariffs, I rate XPO a Hold, despite Wall Street's more bullish outlook and the company's growth potential.

Truck of the multinational transport company XPO driving on a highway, rear view.

Miguel Perfectti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Trucking giant XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) continues to grow its bottom lines as the share price tries to recover from a slide that began last December. And the future looks relatively good, as

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott
1.28K Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XPO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XPO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News