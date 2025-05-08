Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) (NEOE:PLTR:CA) submitted excellent results for its first fiscal quarter, but nonetheless shares dropped 12%. The software enterprise raised its outlook due to accelerating growth in the U.S. commercial segment and is seeing strong momentum across its business: Palantir
Palantir: Fatigue Is Setting In
- Palantir Technologies reported impressive Q1 results, beating Wall Street revenue estimates and raising FY 2025 guidance due to robust U.S. commercial segment growth and AI product uptake.
- Despite impressive revenue and operating income growth, Palantir shares dropped 12%, indicating market fatigue and concerns over high valuation at 151X forward earnings.
- PLTR's customer acquisition surged, with a 39% year-over-year increase, driven mainly by U.S. commercial clients, contributing to significant revenue gains.
- While Palantir's growth prospects remain strong, its current valuation is excessive, suggesting limited upside potential and warranting caution for new investors.
