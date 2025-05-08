S&P 500® earnings per share estimates have come down sharply. According to FactSet, calendar year 2025 is now expected to show $266 in operating EPS for the Index.1 Forecasts had called for
Dividend Hikes Offer Optimism Amid Tariff Turmoil
Summary
- Stocks have rebounded sharply off their early-April lows, but macro risks persist.
- Dividend stocks have largely outperformed so far this year.
- We profile a pair of blue chips that recently announced dividend hikes, which has turned out to be a broader Q2 theme.
