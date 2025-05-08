What works for Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) is its impeccable total returns over the benchmark Russell 2000 Index. And that over years of its existence. For an actively managed fund, track record is a significant indicator of performance. We start
RVT: Income, Alpha, And Opportunity In Small-Cap Value At A Discount
Summary
- Royce Small-Cap Trust has consistently outperformed the Russell 2000 Index over the long term, demonstrating strong total returns.
- Despite occasional underperformance, RVT's active management has generally delivered better total return potential compared to passive ETFs tracking the Russell 2000.
- RVT's strategy involves investing in high-return small-cap stocks with strong fundamentals, deviating significantly from the benchmark to generate alpha.
- Those seeking income while riding value small-caps can invest; good time to enter.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.