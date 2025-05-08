Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Welcome to the Consensus Q1 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Paul, and I will be the operator assisting you today. [Operator Instructions]. On this call from Consensus will be Scott Turicchi, CEO; Jim Malone, CFO; Johnny Hecker, CRO and Executive Vice President of Operations; and Adam Varon, Senior Vice President of Finance. I will now turn the call over to Adam Varon, Senior Vice President of Finance at Consensus.

Thank you. You may begin. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Consensus investor call to discuss our Q1 2025 financial results other key information and our 2025 full year and Q2 2025 quarterly guidance. Joining me today are Scott Turicchi, CEO; Johnny Hecker, CRO and EVP of Operations; and Jim Malone, CFO. The earnings call will begin with Scott providing opening remarks. Johnny will give an operational update on the progress since our year-end 2024 investor call, and then Jim will provide Q1 2025 financial results, then discuss our full year 2025 and Q2 2025 guidance range.

After we finish our prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session. At that time, the operator will instruct you on the procedures for asking a question. Before we begin our prepared remarks, allow me to direct you to our forward-looking statements and risk factors on Slide 2 of our investor presentation. As you know, this call and the webcast will include forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties that would cause actual