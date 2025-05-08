Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 17:00 January 1, 0000 5:38 PM ET

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)

Q1 2025 Earnings Call

May 7, 2025 17:00 ET

Company Participants

Jorge Casado - Vice President, Investor Relations

Gary Smalley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ron Tutor - Executive Chairman

Ryan Soroka - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Fisher - UBS

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis

Liam Burke - B. Riley Securities

Michael Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Jorge Casado

Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us. With us today are Gary Smalley, CEO and President; Ron Tutor, Executive Chairman; and Ryan Soroka, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Thank you. And with that, I will turn the call over to Gary Smalley.

Gary Smalley

Thanks, Jorge. Hello, everyone and thank you all for joining us. We are off to a great start in 2025 with outstanding first quarter results