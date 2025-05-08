Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Thanks, Lauren and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2025 earnings call and webcast.