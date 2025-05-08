Franklin California Intermediate-Term Tax-Free Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
Summary

  • The municipal bond market posted slightly negative returns in Q1 2025, with gains in January and February reversed by losses in March.
  • Overweight allocations to long-term muni bonds and underweight allocations to AAA rated bonds detracted from performance, while overweight allocations to unrated and short-term bonds contributed positively.
  • Potential policy changes under the Trump administration, including tax exemption eliminations and federal lease cancellations, add uncertainty to the muni market outlook.
  • Despite economic uncertainties, US growth remains solid, supported by deregulation and tax reforms, with only one 25-basis point rate reduction expected in 2025.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: The municipal (muni) bond market, as measured by the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, posted a slightly negative result for the first quarter of 2025 (Q1). January and February saw positive returns supported by healthy inflows of funds and steady demand, while returns posted

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
