During this uncertainty that we have been hit with as a result of the trade war situation, one company that has held up better than I would have anticipated is automotive retailer Sonic Automotive ( SAH ).

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!