Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWKY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:BMWKY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript May 7, 2025 4:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Oliver Zipse - Chief Executive Officer

Walter Mertl - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Hummel - UBS

Stephen Reitman - Bernstein

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Tim Rokossa - Deutsche Bank

Philippe Houchois - Jefferies

Horst Schneider - Bank of America

Michael Tyndall - HSBC

Adrian Yanoshik - Redburn Atlantic

Unidentified Company Representative

Back to our quarterly earnings call. Our CEO, Oliver Zipse, and our CFO, Walter Mertl, are also back in the room with me. The line will be open shortly for your questions. The operator will give you first some technical instruction.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin our Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. And please stay tuned for our first question. Our first question comes from Patrick Hummel at UBS. Please unmute your line.

Unidentified Company Representative

Hi, Patrick, Please give -- hello, do you hear us?

Patrick Hummel

Yes, sorry, I wasn't able to unmute until now. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for taking my question. If I can start, Oliver, relating to your view on the tariff relaxation that you're talking about for the second half of the year. No US OEM talked about this and it seems like based on the commentary from the media call that you take your optimism from the fact that you're such a big exporter out of the US, I just want to understand if this is the right way to read it. That's where your optimism is coming from. And could you just give a bit more color where your confidence comes from? Is it just from state level conversations with your local governor, or is it optimism coming from conversations you had with the administration in Washington? Any more color you can give would be greatly appreciated.