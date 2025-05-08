Coty Inc. (COTY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Prepared Remarks (Transcript)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Q1 2025 Results Prepared Remarks May 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Olga Levinzon - VP, IR

Sue Nabi - Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Mercier - Chief Financial Officer

Olga Levinzon

Hello everyone, this is Olga Levinzon, Coty’s Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today for the Prepared Remarks portion of Coty’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings. On Wednesday, May 8, 2025, at approximately 8 a.m. Eastern Time or 2 p.m. Central European Time, we will hold a separate live Q&A session on our results, which you can access via our Investor Relations website.

Joining me for our presentation are, Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO, and Laurent Mercier, Coty’s CFO.

Before I hand the call over to Sue, I would like to remind you that many of the comments today may contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to Coty’s earnings release and the reports filed with the SEC, where the company lists factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

In addition, except where noted, the discussion of Coty’s financial results and Coty’s expectations reflect certain adjustments as specified in the non-GAAP financial measures section of the company's release. Thank you.

Sue Nabi

Thank you, Olga. Welcome, everyone. Fiscal ‘25 has been a pivotal and transitional year for Coty, as the consumer and retail environment of the past few quarters became even more challenging in the third quarter, and we took more proactive measures to clean up the baseline of our business to prepare for a healthier fiscal ’26. Let me take a few moments to focus on the current backdrop and how Coty is navigating this context, with multiple levers to fuel improved trends into next year and beyond

It’s important to properly frame the challenges we