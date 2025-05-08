Coterra Energy: Increasing Natural Gas Development Amidst Relatively Strong Prices

  • Coterra's Q1 2025 production exceeded expectations by around 2%.
  • It has reduced its Permian capex by $150 million, while increasing its Marcellus capex by at least $50 million.
  • This is expected to have minimal effect on its 2025 production, with the impact mainly seen starting in 2026.
  • Coterra is projected to generate $2.07 billion in free cash flow at the current 2025 strip.
  • 2026 strip involves $4.35 natural gas currently, which is favorable to Coterra.
Prairie Oil Pump Jacks Canada USA

mysticenergy

Coterra Energy (CTRA) reported Q1 2025 results with production that was approximately 2% above its guidance midpoint for the quarter. The strong production results for the quarter contributed to it bumping up its full-year production expectations by around 0.7%.

