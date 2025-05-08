The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) has performed well since we upgraded our rating from "Hold to "Strong Buy" on 9 April. The SVXY has gained by around 11.9% while the Cboe Volatility Index (
SVXY: Taking Profit Amid Growing Prospects Of Another VIX Spike
Summary
- The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has performed well, since we upgraded our rating from "Hold" to "Strong Buy" on 9 April.
- The SVXY has gained by around 11.9% while the Cboe Volatility Index has dropped by around -30.0% over the same period (based on prices at the time of publication).
- Given the increasing risks of a highly volatile equity environment, we think the potential reward for shorting volatility no longer adequately compensates for the risk of another spike on the VIX.
- We see increasing risks of a highly volatile equity market in the coming months.
- Accordingly, we are taking a profit on our SVXY position and downgrading our rating from "Strong Buy" to "Hold."
