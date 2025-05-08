Here is a nice example of yet another stock where fundamentals and price action seem mostly out of sync. I am talking about no other than the 100-year-old tech giant, International Business Machines Corporation (
IBM: Fundamentals Don't Back Up The Bull Run
Summary
- I see International Business Machines' fundamentals and price action largely disconnected. To be honest, not a major surprise in today's markets, where I see this disconnection more and more.
- This is quite evident since mid-2023 - the start of the AI boom.
- Since then, IBM's revenue growth has been modest compared to some of its peers. Other fundamentals have shown similar, mediocre performance.
- In my view, a mediocre performance is not enough to justify a 100% increase in IBM's share price for the past two years.
- That said, I would never bet against momentum. I rate IBM as a hold for now. If fundamentals deteriorate in the near term (from mediocre to horrendous), then I will revisit my thesis.
