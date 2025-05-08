Iamgold: Tangible Upside In A Golden Environment

Eliana Scialabba
Summary

  • IAMGOLD is transforming its business with the ramp-up of Côté Gold, a long-life, low-cost mine expected to double the company’s production and shift its portfolio toward safer jurisdictions.
  • Gold prices remain above $2,300 per ounce in 2025, creating a strong macro backdrop for IAMGOLD to expand margins, generate cash flow, and unlock value from newly producing assets.
  • IAMGOLD reported 161,000 ounces of attributable production in Q1 2025, up 7% YoY, driven by Côté Gold’s contribution and strong gold price realizations near record highs.
  • The company posted $477 MM in revenue and $204 MM in adjusted EBITDA, up 41% and 34% respectively, highlighting the growing scale and operating leverage of IAMGOLD’s new portfolio.
  • IAMGOLD trades at less than 4x EV/EBITDA FWD, a deep discount to peers, despite improving growth, profitability, and a solid balance sheet supported by $745 MM in total liquidity.

Closeup of big gold nugget

bodnarchuk

Investment Thesis

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is a midstream gold miner that is undergoing a key operational transformation in 2025, driven by the start of commercial production at Côté Gold, its flagship project in Ontario. This large-scale mine, with a useful life of more

Eliana Scialabba
I am an individual investor with over five years of experience in personal investing, holding a PhD in Economics from UCEMA. My investment approach focuses on value companies with solid long-term potential. I share my knowledge with the community by offering analysis to support individual investors. My articles reflect personal opinions and do not constitute financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

