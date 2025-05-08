March/April Readers Tagged 7 Ideal Dividend Dogs From 12 'Safer' Of 36

Summary

  • Prior to April 30, 2025, my Readers mentioned 36 equities in their comments about my articles. Some bad-news investments (ROgues) mixed with (mostly) FAvorites. Thus, readers spoke-up about their ReFa/Ro.
  • Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN ReFa/Ro: OBDC, CVX, NEE, PFE, LYB, ORC, KSS, BBY, ET, and ZIM averaged 40.26% net gains from reader data collected 5/6/25.
  • Ten analyst target-augured March/April TOP-PRICE-UPSIDE reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: KIM, TTE, USB, CVX, PFE, LYB, NEE, KSS, BBY, & ET, boasting a 24.58% average target price upside estimate.
  • By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: ET; LYB; XYLG; QYLG; OBDC; QYLD; PDI; ORC; OXLC; ZIM. They averaged 20.49% annual yield. Only two stocks made all three.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of these top-yield ReFa/Ro dividend dogs showed 46.87% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big (higher-priced) ReFa/Ro dogs fell behind this pack by over  four and two-thirds lengths in March/April. Of 36 mentioned, 12 qualified as “safe”, as their cash flow yield exceeded dividend yields. And 7 of the safe” were also “IDEAL” with dividends (from $1k invested) exceeding their single share prices.
Red Dog Collar and Tag Cut Out

Michael Burrell/iStock via Getty Images

Reader Selections

Since May, 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author has been fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

