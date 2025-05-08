Vermilion Energy: Gas Company Trading Like An Oil One--Seize The Opportunity

Melissa Tucker
278 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Vermilion Energy, primarily a gas company, trades like an oil company, creating a valuation disconnect with a potential fair value of $12 per share.
  • Despite producing 74% of FFO from gas, Vermilion's stock is undervalued, trading near its 52-week low, while gas peers are at highs.
  • Vermilion's recent acquisitions and European gas focus enhance profitability, with a manageable debt level and attractive 6% dividend yield.
  • Risks include potential resumption of Russian gas to Europe and further acquisitions without reducing debt, but current conditions favor a rerating.

Gas Well in Permian Basin, Texas on Sunny Day - Drone Shot

halbergman

Investment thesis

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is a gas company that trades like an oil company. Gas companies are trading near their 52-week highs while Vermilion is close to its 52-week low even though two thirds of its FFO comes

This article was written by

Melissa Tucker
278 Followers
With a professional background spanning multiple industries, from logistics, construction to retail, I bring a diverse perspective to investing. Originally from Central America, I pursued my graduate studies there before studying a master’s degree in Spain, where I now reside. My international education and career experiences have provided me with a global outlook and the ability to analyze market dynamics from different cultural and economic perspectives. I have been actively investing for over a decade, honing a strategy that focuses on cyclical industries while maintaining a diversified portfolio that includes bonds, commodities, and forex. My interest in cyclical sectors stems from their potential for significant returns during periods of economic recovery and growth. However, I also recognize the importance of balancing risk, which is why I incorporate fixed-income investments (long or short).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VET
--
VET:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News