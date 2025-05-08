Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Myron Stadnyk - Chairman

Tamar Epstein - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Kyle Preston - VP of Investor Relations

Averyl Schraven - Vice President, People & Culture

Dion Hatcher - President & Chief Executive Officer

Darcy Kerwin - Vice President of International and HSE

Randy McQuaig - Vice President of North America

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Vermilion Energy's Virtual 2025 Annual General Meeting. Following the formal portion of the meeting, a presentation will be given by Dion Hatcher, Vermilion's President and Chief Executive Officer.

As a reminder, this event is being broadcast live on the Internet and is being recorded. The archived event will be posted on Vermilion's website under the heading Invest with Us and subheading Events & Presentations. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Myron Stadnyk, Vermilion's Chair of the Board. Please go ahead, Mr. Stadnyk.

Myron Stadnyk

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Vermilion Energy. My name is Myron Stadnyk, and as Chair of the Board of Directors of Vermilion, it is my responsibility and privilege to act as the Chair of this meeting.

I welcome our registered shareholders, proxyholders, and all guests that are joining this meeting through our virtual meeting platform. We are excited to have your participation in the meeting, and thank you for your interest in the affairs of Vermilion.

As per our custom, Vermilion acknowledges the traditional lands on which we work and live. We respect the histories, languages, and cultures of the indigenous people where we operate and their continuing connection to the land, waters and community, and we pay our