To really understand what’s driving AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent momentum — and what could keep pushing it through 2025 — you have to look at a few key technical breakthroughs. Not every innovation moves the needle. What matters are the ones that either
Powering AMD's Growth In 2025: Key Technology Drivers Behind Its AI And Data Center Surge
Summary
- Launching in mid-2025, MI350 is a massive leap forward - AMD is promising a 35× performance bump over the MI300X.
- EPYC Turin - AMD’s latest data center CPU - is driving revenue right now.
- On the software side, ROCm - AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s CUDA - doesn’t directly bring in revenue, but it’s crucial for ecosystem viability.
Ex-trading desk at tradfi bankHead of Investment Research at KRIMaster in Finance
Recommended For You
About AMD Stock
Compare to Peers