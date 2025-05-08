Between May 9 and 12, Switzerland will host the first major meeting between the US and China since the start of the trade war, which culminated in triple-digit tariffs for both sides. Representing the United States will be
U.S. And China Start Talking: What To Expect From This Weekend's Meeting
Summary
- The U.S.-China meeting in Switzerland signals potential de-escalation of trade tensions, but a resolution is unlikely this weekend.
- Both countries want to end the trade war but disagree on terms; the U.S. seeks fair trade, China favors free trade.
- U.S. companies face inventory shortages and potential price hikes due to tariffs, risking inflation and complicating debt refinancing.
- China, less pressured by debt, is diversifying exports and can afford to wait for a favorable agreement.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.